Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets' Stuck in Mediocrity, Limited Options This Offseason

Welcome to Buzz City Beat, a daily roundup of the latest and greatest news and stories from around the web about the Charlotte Hornets While the Charlotte Hornets were stuck conducting exit interviews, the first-round playoff matchup in the NBA got underway. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at the team being stuck in long-term mediocrity, their limited options this offseason and Alonzo Mourning being Charlotte's best draft pick ever.

