2017 NBA playoffs: Three X-Factors for Raptors vs. Bucks

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pclKgP Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives for the basket against Toronto Raptors forward P.J. Tucker in the fourth quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Raptors are finally healthy and have a similar team to the one that reached the conference finals a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.