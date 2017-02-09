Watch Barack Obama Take the Court for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA 2K17
Even though the Charlotte Hornets usually miss on big name players, they were the lucky team to get Barack Obama in NBA 2K17. In NykeFaller's newest video , he made a MyCareer with Barack Obama.
