Warriors' Stephen Curry calls President Donald Trump an 'ass'
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Golden State Warriors guard and NBA All-Star Stephen Curry didn't hold back about his thoughts on Donald Trump after the CEO of Under Armour who Curry has a shoe deal with praised the 45th President of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC