The Weekly Rap, Feb. 13th-19th: Panic! at the All Star Break
Sunday night's matchup against the Pistons was going swimmingly until about midway through the fourth quarter, as the Raps were getting stops and moving the ball, DeMarre Carroll even looked good, and the Twitter jokes were even landing: It was too good to be true, as Ish Smith , Tobias Harris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tore apart the Raps' defense the rest of the way and Toronto's offense devolved into contested iso ball for Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan , en route to another disappointing loss to a team below them in the standings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors HQ.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC