The Weekly Rap, Feb. 13th-19th: Panic...

The Weekly Rap, Feb. 13th-19th: Panic! at the All Star Break

Sunday night's matchup against the Pistons was going swimmingly until about midway through the fourth quarter, as the Raps were getting stops and moving the ball, DeMarre Carroll even looked good, and the Twitter jokes were even landing: It was too good to be true, as Ish Smith , Tobias Harris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tore apart the Raps' defense the rest of the way and Toronto's offense devolved into contested iso ball for Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan , en route to another disappointing loss to a team below them in the standings.

