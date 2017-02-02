Steph Curry's Dad Sinks An 'Awesome' 3-Pointer 40...
Steph Curry better watch his back, cause his dad could be gunning for his spot on the Warriors! Dell Curry shot a DEEP 3-pointer during his son's game against the Hornets on Feb. 1 that totally amazed fans. Check out the viral video! Steph Curry , 28, tossed a basketball toward his dad Dell Curry , 52, on Feb. 1 during a break in a Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets game, and what happened next could go down in history as one of the best father-son moments in the history of basketball! Dell snatched the ball, stepped toward the basket and sunk an "awesome" 3-pointer .
