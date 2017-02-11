San Bernardino Sheriff's Looking For Mom Who Allegedly Abducted 2 Kids During Supervised Visit

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Griffin, Rivers Lead Clippers To Win Over Hornets Blake Griffin had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Austin Rivers scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-102 on Saturday night.

