Rodney Hood out Saturday with hyperex...

Rodney Hood out Saturday with hyperextended knee, but MRI proves negative

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Jazz starting shooting guard Rodney Hood is expected to miss Saturday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with a hyperextended right knee, but an MRI Hood underwent Thursday morning showed no structural damage, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned. Hood injured the knee making a move to the basket on Wednesday night in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,600 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC