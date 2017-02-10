Quiet times in Charlotte as All-Star ...

Quiet times in Charlotte as All-Star Weekend nears

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABS-CBN News

There will be an All-Star celebration shortly in Charlotte, which was the grand plan to begin with, because the city was awarded the 2017 game partly as homage to owner Michael Jordan and to recognize the appetite for basketball in Carolina. Yet this hoopla will be vastly watered down and confined to a few moments on Saturday to honor guard Kemba Walker, the Hornets' lone All-Star rep, who'll receive a framed All-Star jersey before the Clippers game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC