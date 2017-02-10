Quiet times in Charlotte as All-Star Weekend nears

There will be an All-Star celebration shortly in Charlotte, which was the grand plan to begin with, because the city was awarded the 2017 game partly as homage to owner Michael Jordan and to recognize the appetite for basketball in Carolina. Yet this hoopla will be vastly watered down and confined to a few moments on Saturday to honor guard Kemba Walker, the Hornets' lone All-Star rep, who'll receive a framed All-Star jersey before the Clippers game.

