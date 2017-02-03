Point guards pave way to Utah Jazz's victory over Charlotte
The play of point guards George Hill and Dante Exum led the way to victory for the Utah Jazz, who beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-98 on Saturday night at Vivint Arena. Hill scored 25 points A - the Jazz are now 11-0 when Hill scores 20 or more points - and Exum contributed 11, with both point guards on the floor for Jazz coach Quin Snyder down the stretch in the final quarter.
