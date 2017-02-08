Michael Jordan Calls Warriors' 73-Win Season Meaningless

National Basketball Association Hall of Fame member and legendary athlete Michael Jordan smiles before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. Chicago Bulls legend and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has long been known as one of the best trash-talkers in NBA history, but he took things to a new level in a recent conversation with Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.