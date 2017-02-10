Hornets week ahead: Charlotte has two games before next weekend's All-Star break
Monday vs. Philadelphia - Charlotte holds an all-time 58-41 advantage in the series but lost to the 76ers for the first time since the 2014-15 season in their last meeting. Philly won 102-93 at home on Jan. 13. Charlotte will take a seven-game home winning streak into the contest.
