Hornets end losing skid, top Brooklyn 111-107

Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum and Marco Belinelli each had 17 points as the Charlotte Hornets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 111-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, right, argues a call with official Tony Brothers, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

