Grand Rapids Drive's Ray McCallum named to All-Star team

Grand Rapids Drive point guard Ray McCallum, currently on a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, was named Monday to the NBA Development League All-Star Game. McCalllum was one of 12-players named to the East roster and among 15 with NBA experience selected for the game on Feb. 18 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.