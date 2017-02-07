Grand Rapids Drive's Ray McCallum named to All-Star team
Grand Rapids Drive point guard Ray McCallum, currently on a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, was named Monday to the NBA Development League All-Star Game. McCalllum was one of 12-players named to the East roster and among 15 with NBA experience selected for the game on Feb. 18 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC