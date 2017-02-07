Grand Rapids Drive's Ray McCallum nam...

Grand Rapids Drive's Ray McCallum named to All-Star team

Read more: MLive.com

Grand Rapids Drive point guard Ray McCallum, currently on a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, was named Monday to the NBA Development League All-Star Game. McCalllum was one of 12-players named to the East roster and among 15 with NBA experience selected for the game on Feb. 18 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Chicago, IL

