Clippers' Jamal Crawford provides huge boost off bench vs. Hornets

Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan tries to keep the ball away from Hornets teammates Frank Kaminsky III and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during a game on Feb. 11. Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan tries to keep the ball away from Hornets teammates Frank Kaminsky III and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during a game on Feb. 11. He started to dance with the basketball again, the joy of playing returning to the face of Clippers supersub Jamal Crawford . He led the Clippers in scoring with 22 points off the bench against Charlotte, but it was the way Crawford performed that was most telling.

