Charlotte Hornets: Xavier Munford Signs with FC Barcelona Lassa
After a great start to 2017 with the Charlotte Hornets' D-League team, Xavier Munford elected to play overseas and signed a contract with FC Barcelona Lassa. Despite having made some impressive roster moves over the course of the past week, the Greensboro Swarm said goodbye to perhaps their best and most consistent player.
