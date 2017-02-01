Charlotte Hornets sign Mike Tobey of ...

Charlotte Hornets sign Mike Tobey of the Greensboro Swarm to 10-day contract

The Charlotte Hornets plan to sign center Mike Tobey of D-League Greensboro to a 10-day contract, league sources tell The Vertical. Tobey played for the Hornets in summer league and in preseason earlier this year, before signing for the Greensboro Swarm.

