Charlotte Hornets sign Mike Tobey of the Greensboro Swarm to 10-day contract
The Charlotte Hornets plan to sign center Mike Tobey of D-League Greensboro to a 10-day contract, league sources tell The Vertical. Tobey played for the Hornets in summer league and in preseason earlier this year, before signing for the Greensboro Swarm.
