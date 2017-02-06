Charlotte Hornets Should Make a Trade...

Charlotte Hornets Should Make a Trade for Wilson Chandler

With MKG's offense struggles, the Charlotte Hornets should be looking for an upgrade at small forward and Wilson Chandler could be an option. The Charlotte Hornets have already shown that they are ready to move underperforming players this season.

