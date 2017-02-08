Charlotte Hornets: Lucas' Layup Dooms...

Charlotte Hornets: Lucas' Layup Dooms the Greensboro Swarm in Close Loss to Erie

After a poor-shooting first half, the Charlotte Hornets' D-League affiliate fought all the way back but eventually fell to the Erie Bayhawks. Anthony Brown had 24 points and nine boards for Erie, Kalin Lucas had 19 points and six boards, including the game-winning layup with six seconds left, and the Erie Bayhawks won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

