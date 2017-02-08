Charlotte Hornets: Lucas' Layup Dooms the Greensboro Swarm in Close Loss to Erie
After a poor-shooting first half, the Charlotte Hornets' D-League affiliate fought all the way back but eventually fell to the Erie Bayhawks. Anthony Brown had 24 points and nine boards for Erie, Kalin Lucas had 19 points and six boards, including the game-winning layup with six seconds left, and the Erie Bayhawks won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swarm and Sting.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC