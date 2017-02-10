Charlotte Hornets: Don't Sleep on Jeremy Lamb
The Charlotte Hornets have invested a lot of time and money into Jeremy Lamb and even though it hasn't quite paid off, don't sleep on the guard just yet. While many have written off Jeremy Lamb as nothing more than an average bench player in the NBA, the Charlotte Hornets see him as so much more.
