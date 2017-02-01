Charlotte Hornets acquire Miles Plumlee for Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes
Story with @WindhorstESPN : Milwaukee has reached an agreement in principle to trade Miles Plumlee to Charlotte for Roy Hibbert/Spencer Hawes Plumlee is averaging 2.6 points, and 1.7 rebounds per game this season. He has played in 32 games, starting 12, averaging 9.7 minutes.
