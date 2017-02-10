Cavaliers 37 mins ago 12:15 p.m.Cleve...

Cavaliers 37 mins ago 12:15 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers trade Chris Andersen to Charlotte Hornets

2 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

In addition to Andersen, the Cavaliers sent cash considerations to Charlotte in exchange for a protected second-round pick in the NBA Draft. Signed in free agency to give Cleveland added depth in the front court behind center Tristan Thompson and power forward Kevin Love, Andersen played in just 12 games for the Cavaliers before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, averaging 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds a game.

Chicago, IL

