Wizards vs. Hornets preview: Washington heads to Charlotte looking for key win

When: Monday, January 23 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Wall got the best of Walker the first time, going for 25 points, 10 assists, 7 steals, and 6 rebounds in a win while holding Walker to 17 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds. But this time around, they'll be on Kemba's home floor, where he has defeated Wall three times in a row.

