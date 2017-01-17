Wizards vs. Hornets preview: Washington heads to Charlotte looking for key win
When: Monday, January 23 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Wall got the best of Walker the first time, going for 25 points, 10 assists, 7 steals, and 6 rebounds in a win while holding Walker to 17 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds. But this time around, they'll be on Kemba's home floor, where he has defeated Wall three times in a row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC