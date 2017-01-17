What does Gary Neal bring to the Atla...

What does Gary Neal bring to the Atlanta Hawks?

Gary Neal made his Atlanta debut Wednesday night in the Hawks' 118-95 blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons . Neal finished with four points in just over 12 minutes of action after signing a 10-day contract earlier in the day with Atlanta.

