Wall, Morris Help Wizards Bounce Back, Beat Hornets on Road
Wall had 24 points and seven assists, and the Wizards looked plenty confident as they continued their run up the Eastern Conference standings with a 109-99 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
