Trail Blazers game vs. Charlotte Hornets marks reunion for close friends Shabazz Napier,...
Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker was sitting in his hotel in New York glued to the TNT broadcast announcing the 2017 All-Star game reserves, hoping he would hear his named called for the first time. Shortly after TNT host Ernie Johnson announced that the Charlotte Hornets point guard had been added to the Eastern Conference roster, Walker's phone went crazy with congratulatory calls and texts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC