Trail Blazers game vs. Charlotte Hornets marks reunion for close friends Shabazz Napier,...

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker was sitting in his hotel in New York glued to the TNT broadcast announcing the 2017 All-Star game reserves, hoping he would hear his named called for the first time. Shortly after TNT host Ernie Johnson announced that the Charlotte Hornets point guard had been added to the Eastern Conference roster, Walker's phone went crazy with congratulatory calls and texts.

