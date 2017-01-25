Timberwolves hope to liven up Target ...

Timberwolves hope to liven up Target Center. Winning would help.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TwinCities

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau gives instructions to his players as the with Wolves take on the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter of a pre-season game at Target Center on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. One has nothing to do with a new video board, fancier suites, an upgrade in menu items or anything else that can fixed with the arena's ongoing renovation project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC