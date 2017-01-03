The Charlotte Hornets are better than...

The Charlotte Hornets are better than this

Given the way last season ended, it's easy to forget the Charlotte Hornets were by no means a playoff lock for much of the season. Through 38 games, they were 18-20 and 11th in the Eastern Conference, and had just snapped a seven game losing streak.

