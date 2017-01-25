Steve Kerr Says Kids Relate to Stephen Curry More Than Michael Jordan, Others
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that guard Stephen Curry is more popular with children than former teammate Michael Jordan was during his prime. "The crowd size is similar, but the biggest difference is the children that gravitate toward Steph," Kerr said before the Warriors' game against the Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets, per the Associated Press .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC