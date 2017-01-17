Statement game? Charlotte, Kemba Walker rout Toronto in 35-point...

Entering the current homestand, not only had the Charlotte Hornets' recent five-game losing streak knocked them out of the Eastern Conference playoffs, but their record against top teams was being questioned and the hopes of leading scorer Kemba Walker making the upcoming All-Star roster was considered to be in jeopardy. The Hornets may struggle again this season and Walker may not be selected for the All-Star game when the team's reserves are announced on Thursday, but for a night, Charlotte had to feel it was one of the best teams in the NBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.