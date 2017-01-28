Shootaround: Celtics Looking To Add Big Man?

No. 1: Stay 'Melo -- With trade talks swirling the last few weeks, Carmelo Anthony was hearing it from the fans last night at Madison Square Garden like only they can produce, booing him and chanting 'Trade 'Melo.' But with the game on the line and the Knicks in need of a big shot, guess who got the ball? As Marc Berman writes, 'Melo says he enjoys the pressure: The embattled Anthony, who called the trade speculation "mentally draining,'' sank a 14-foot fallaway from the left of the lane over Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with 13 seconds left and the Knicks prevailed over the Hornets 110-107.

