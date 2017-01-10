Semaj Christon and Jerami Grant's contract guaranteed today

Jan 4, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Ramon Sessions steals the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Semaj Christon during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports Semaj Christon and Jerami Grant are here to stay! Their contracts got guaranteed today; it was more complex than it sounds.

