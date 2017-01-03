Report: Bulls will not make Jimmy Butler available for trade
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler stands on the court during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. ESPN's Marc Stein reports that, despite some recent reports to the contrary, sources close to the Bulls firmly deny that the team would consider trading their star guard.
