Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets: Live updates, score, game chat

The Blazers are playing the second game of a four-game East Coast trip, which started with a lopsided 120-101 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon. The Wizards opened up a 10-0 lead to start the game and led by as many as 30 points in the third quarter as the Blazers fell a season-high tying seven-games under .500.

