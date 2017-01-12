Okafor gets a surprise start as Embii...

Okafor gets a surprise start as Embiid-less Sixers fall to Wizards

After seeing no action in four games, it was decided that Jahlil Okafor would start at center for the Sixers on Saturday night. Even more surprising was that Sixers coach Brett Brown would not commit to Nerlens Noel regaining his spot as Joel Embiid's backup.

