NBA: Wizards notch 13th win at home in a row with victory over Grizzlies, 104-101
A vastly different team at home, the Wizards won their 13th consecutive game in Washington by edging the Memphis Grizzlies , 104-101, on Wednesday behind two late layups from John Wall , who finished with 25 points and 13 assists. The Wizards are just 4-13 on the road but now 18-6 at home, where they've compiled their longest winning streak since a 15-game run in the 1988-89 season.
