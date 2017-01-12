NBA roundup: Embiid-led Sixers win th...

NBA roundup: Embiid-led Sixers win third straight

Joel Embiid had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots as the surging Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-93 on Friday night. Nic Batum had 19 points to pace Charlotte, which shot 32.9 percent from the floor in losing for the sixth time in seven games.

