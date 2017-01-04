Marvin Williams' Regression is a Bad Sign for the Charlotte Hornets
After receiving a big pay day in the offseason, Marvin Williams has regressed this season and that could mean trouble for the Charlotte Hornets. The Charlotte Hornets had high hopes for Marvin Williams after his career year last season but after signing a four-year, $54.5 million deal, his play has regressed in 2016.
