LeBron James was on form for the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James was on form for the Cleveland Cavaliers

12 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

The Cleveland Cavaliers made light of their injury problems as they won again in the NBA by seeing off the New Orleans Pelicans 90-82. The Cavs, without the influential Kyrie Irving, posted an eighth victory in nine games thanks to 26 points and six assists from LeBron James.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,912

