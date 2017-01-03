Latest North Carolina, South Carolina sports

Davis Bertans scored a season-high 21 points to help the San Antonio Spurs overcome a sluggish start and beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-85 Saturday night. San Antonio is 13-0 when Bertans scores a point and he was 4 for 5 on 3-pointers in leading the Spurs in scoring for the first time this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.