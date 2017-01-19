Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. nears return ...

Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. nears return after missing a month because of knee injury

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Larry Nance Jr. averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28 games this season before he injured his left knee on Dec. 20. Larry Nance Jr. averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28 games this season before he injured his left knee on Dec. 20. The Lakers ruled out Larry Nance Jr. for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers , but he is nearing his return to playing. "Yesterday they left out the last thing, more physical drills," Nance said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC