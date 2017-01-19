Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. nears return after missing a month because of knee injury

Larry Nance Jr. averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28 games this season before he injured his left knee on Dec. 20. Larry Nance Jr. averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28 games this season before he injured his left knee on Dec. 20. The Lakers ruled out Larry Nance Jr. for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers , but he is nearing his return to playing. "Yesterday they left out the last thing, more physical drills," Nance said Thursday.

