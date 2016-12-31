Kyrie Irving out vs. Hornets due to hamstring injury
After exerting a lot of energy over the last week on the heels of the Cavs victory over the Golden State Warriors, Kyrie Irving will miss Saturday night's game with the Charlotte Hornets due to a hamstring injury. Irving played 40+ minutes in wins over the Warriors and Boston Celtics, and took on a larger role in the offense against the Detroit Pistons in a loss the day after Christmas.
