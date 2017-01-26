Knicks pull out win vs. Hornets

Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams is fouled by New York Knicks center Joakim Noah during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in New York. ORG XMIT: MSG101 less Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams is fouled by New York Knicks center Joakim Noah during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.