Here's craziest clutch shot you'll see this year

10 hrs ago

Marco Belinelli is fearless, and if you didn't know that, all you need to do is watch the last 0.5 seconds of the Detroit Pistons ' 115-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. When Pistons forward Marcus Morris turned his back to Belinelli, the Hornets guard threw the inbounds pass off Morris' rear end, grabbed the ball and launched a 3-pointer.

