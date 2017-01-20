Heat face Pistons without Dragic, Whiteside, Winslow

That not only left the Heat without three starters, but also continuing to lack depth, with guard Dion Waiters and forward Josh McRoberts remaining sidelined, amid their extended absences, Waiters with a groin issue, McRoberts a foot injury. Dragic missed his second consecutive game due to back spasms that could create ongoing issues on the six-game trip the Heat open Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.