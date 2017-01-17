Game Trend: Balanced team attack keeps Hornets rolling at home.
On Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Brooklyn Nets 112-105, surviving a rare-off night from Kemba Walker , who shot just 35 percent on 17 attempts and 33 percent from 3-point territory. The team rallied around him, getting big contributions from their bench and role players.
