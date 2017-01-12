Embiid sparks 76ers to 1st 3-game win...

Embiid sparks 76ers to 1st 3-game win streak in 3 years

16 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Joel Embiid scored 24 points, blocked three shots and led the Philadelphia 76ers to their third straight victory, 102-93 over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. The Sixers are on their first three-game winning streak since they won four straight from Dec. 29, 2013 - Jan. 4, 2014.

