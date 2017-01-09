Charlotte Hornets: Nicolas Batum is a Poor Man's LeBron

Don't look now but Nic Batum is having a career season for the Charlotte Hornets and his numbers rival that of some of the best players in the NBA. How dare I put Nicolas Batum and LeBron James in the same sentence you say? Well, a quick look at NBA.com's stats section shows that the Charlotte Hornets ' wing has put himself into some elite company with the numbers that he's putting up this season.

