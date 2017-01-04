Charlotte Hornets Look to Contain Wes...

Charlotte Hornets Look to Contain Westbrook as They Host the Thunder

Read more: Swarm and Sting

Kemba Walker and Russell Westbrook will go at it in a star-studded point guard matchup as the Charlotte Hornets host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder as they attempt to snap their two-game losing streak.

