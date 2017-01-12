Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Remains 9th Among Guards in the East for All-Star Voting
The second returns of the NBA's All-Star votes are in and the Charlotte Hornets' point guard wasn't able to move up the list as he remained in ninth. Kemba Walker is vying for his first-ever All-Star game appearance this year but he will need more help if he hopes to do so.
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
